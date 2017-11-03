President Trump Is Taking A Business Trip To Asia- And Taxpayers Are Getting The Bill

Donald Trump's presidential campaign's alleged collusion with Russia won't be the only foreign entanglement casting a long shadow over his presidency this week. Today, President Trump will embark on a 12-day trip through Asia, offering a stark reminder of his sprawling, global web of conflicts of interest. Taxpayers will be picking up the bill for the trip, but at each stop we’ll be left wondering: is Donald Trump representing America’s interests or those of the Trump Organization?

In Beijing, will he be standing up for American workers or cozying up to the government that has approved 39 of his company’s trademark requests since he took office?

In Seoul, will he be focused on combating the nuclear threat North Korea poses to global stability or making connections to protect Trump World Seoul, his six-tower deal linked to a bribery scandal?

In Manila, will he speak up for American values and oppose ongoing human rights atrocities, or will he play nice with the government that regulates his $150 million real estate deal in the city?

Of course, the White House will insist President Trump is only focusing on his official duties on this taxpayer-funded business trip, but the American people should not be fooled. President Trump refused to divest from his businesses or sell off his holdings when he took office. Instead, he placed his business empire into a trust controlled by his two oldest sons, all while giving his word that he would remain separate from his company and there would be no new international deals while he was president. He broke both those promises almost immediately. First, Eric Trump admitted he’s still briefing his father on the company’s quarterly reports. Then, his company hired a Chinese-owned construction company to work on his Dubai golf course and launched a new real estate project in India.

We already know Trump has no qualms about using the presidency to line his own pockets. He’s selling access to himself at his private golf clubs, charging taxpayers for Secret Service expenses at his own resorts for luxury port-a-potties and golf carts, and trying to give himself a massive tax cut. Donald Trump has prioritized only one thing his entire life: Donald Trump. Why would this trip be any different?

Ultimately, Donald Trump’s failure to separate himself from his private company’s international entanglements is not just a betrayal of his promises, but also a threat to America’s national security and economic interests. America’s allies and enemies alike need to know that our president will aggressively pursue our interests without first checking to see how his resorts would be impacted. Trump is undermining American credibility and leadership on the world stage – leaving a void that China, Russia, and other rivals would be all too happy to fill.

We deserve better. American workers deserve a president who's negotiating economic deals in order to protect their jobs -- not his own global business empire. American men and women in uniform deserve a commander-in-chief who is focused on protecting America’s national security – not his hotel chains.