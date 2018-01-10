Attorney Antonio Moore explains the flaw in the recent 6.8% black unemployment data released by President Donald Trump. Moore uses research, and data to show that Trump counts Uber drivers, omits the incarcerated, and largely misses out on the vast majority of black unemployed in his 6.8 % calculation.
“The African American unemployment rate fell to 6.8%, the lowest rate in 45 years. I am so happy about this News!” Trump tweeted on Jan. 6. “The Hispanic unemployment rate dropped a full point in the last year and is close to the lowest in recorded history,” he added two days later...
What isn’t improving much is pay. Median weekly earnings for blacks, adjusted for inflation, have risen just 2.5% since 2000, and a scant 0.7% since 2010. So a typical worker earning $1,000 per week in 2010 would be earning $1,007 8 years later. Since that’s adjusted for inflation, it represents progress—but barely enough to measure.
Pay has generally been stagnant across the board, with real earnings for all racial groups inching up just 3.9% since 2000 and 0.9% since 2010. But gains have been smallest for blacks. The chart below shows median weekly earnings for 4 racial categories. For those who can’t make out the color codes, the line representing Asian is on top, followed by white, all groups combined, African-American and Hispanic:
