President Trump Says He Met With The President Of The Virgin Islands, But It's Him

President Trump was speaking at a Values Voter Summit in Washington, when he stated “I met with the President of the Virgin Islands.”

*cough* he is the president of the Virgin islands, which is a US territory

Trump stated: "I will tell you I left Texas and I left Florida and I left Louisiana and I went to Puerto Rico and I met with the President of the Virgin Islands.”

Well, what is the problem? Trump is the President of the Virgin Islands. The Virgin Islands are U.S. Territory, and their President being Donald Trump.

He also stated: "The Virgin Islands and the President of the Virgin Islands, these are people that are incredible people, they suffered gravely and we're be there, we're going to be there, we have really, it is not even a question of a choice."

This comes the day after Rick Perry stated “That is a country that already had its challenges before this storm,” in regards to Puerto Rico.