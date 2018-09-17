Here's The Complete 2018 Emmy Winners List

TV’s biggest night ― besides the Sunday when “Game of Thrones” finally returns ― is here!
The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards kicked off on Monday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California with “Saturday Night Live” stars and Weekend Update co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che at the helm.
The awards show marked an unprecedented standoff between TV giants HBO and Netflix, which broke the premium cable channel’s 17-year streak with an impressive 112 nominations across all categories. HBO, which scored 108 nods this year, had a bit of a head start, already outpacing the streaming service at the Creative Arts Emmys last week.
In the end, HBO and Netflix tied, with each picking up 23 Emmy awards total. “The Crown” made a particularly strong showing for the streaming service. “Game of Thrones” is still, however, the jewel in HBO’s crown, walking away with the award for Outstanding Drama Series and some more gold for Peter Dinklage’s trophy case.
But it was critical darling “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” from Amazon that was the runaway hit of the evening, picking up trophies in five categories, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Rachel Brosnahan.
And the Emmy gods also shined upon “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” which made winners out of Ryan Murphy for directing and creating the limited series, and Darren Criss for his portrayal of infamous serial killer Andrew Cunanan.
Check out the complete list of winners below.
Outstanding Drama Series
“The Americans”
“The Crown”
WINNER: “Game of Thrones”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Stranger Things”
“This Is Us”
“Westworld”
Outstanding Comedy Series
“Atlanta”
“Black-ish”
“Barry”
“Curb Your Enthusiasm”
“Silicon Valley”
“GLOW”
WINNER: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Keri Russell, “The Americans”
WINNER: Claire Foy, “The Crown”
Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”
Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us
Ed Harris, “Westworld”
WINNER: Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”
Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”
Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”
WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Allison Janney, “Mom”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”
Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
WINNER: Bill Hader, “Barry”
Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
William H. Macy, “Shameless”
Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
Ted Danson, “The Good Place”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones”
Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”
Vanessa Kirby, “The Crown”
Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
WINNER: Thandie Newton, “Westworld”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game of Thrones”
Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”
WINNER: Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”
David Harbour, “Stranger Things”
Matt Smith, “The Crown”
Joseph Fiennes, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Zazie Beetz, “Atlanta”
WINNER: Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”
Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”
Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live”
Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
Laurie Metcalf, “Roseanne”
Megan Mullally, “Will & Grace”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Brian Tyree Henry, “Atlanta”
WINNER: Henry Winkler, “Barry”
Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”
Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
Louie Anderson, “Baskets”
Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Jeremy Podeswa, “Game of Thrones”
Alan Taylor, “Game of Thrones”
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Daniel Sackheim, “Ozark”
The Duffer Brothers, “Stranger Things”
WINNER: Stephen Daldry, “The Crown”
Kari Skogland, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
Hiro Murai, “Atlanta”
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Jesse Peretz, “GLOW”
Mike Judge, “Silicon Valley”
WINNER: Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “Game of Thrones”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Killing Eve”
The Duffer Brothers, “Stranger Things”
WINNER: Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, “The Americans”
Peter Morgan, “The Crown”
Bruce Miller, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
Stefani Robinson, “Atlanta”
Alec Berg and Bill Hader, “Barry”
Liz Sarnoff, “Barry”
Alec Berg, “Silicon Valley”
WINNER: Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Outstanding Limited Series
“The Alienist”
WINNER: “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
“Genius: Picasso”
“Godless”
“Patrick Melrose”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”
Laura Dern, “The Tale”
Michelle Dockery, “Godless”
Edie Falco, “The Menendez Murders”
WINNER: Regina King, “Seven Seconds”
Sarah Paulson, “American Horror Story: Cult”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”
WINNER: Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
Benedict Cumberbatch, “Patrick Melrose”
Jeff Daniels, “The Looming Tower”
John Legend, “Jesus Christ Super Star Live in Concert”
Jesse Plemmons, “USS Callister” (“Black Mirror”)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Adina Porter, “American Horror Story: Cult”
Letitia Wright, “Black Museum” (“Black Mirror”)
WINNER: Merritt Wever, “Godless”
Sara Bareilles, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”
Penélope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
Judith Light, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
WINNER: Jeff Daniels, “Godless”
Brandon Victor Dixon, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”
Edgar Ramírez, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
Ricky Martin, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
Finn Wittrock, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
Michael Stuhlbarg, “The Looming Tower”
John Leguizamo, “Waco
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Scott Frank, “Godless”
David Leveaux and Alex Rudzinski, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”
Barry Levinson, “Paterno”
Edward Berger, “Patrick Melrose”
WINNER: Ryan Murphy, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
Craig Zisk, “The Looming Tower”
David Lynch, “Twin Peaks”
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus, “American Vandal”
Scott Frank, “Godless”
David Nicholls, “Patrick Melrose”
Tom Rob Smith, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
David Lynch and Mark Frost, “Twin Peaks”
WINNER: William Bridges and Charlie Brooker, “USS Callister” (“Black Mirror”)
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
WINNER: “Saturday Night Live”
“Portlandia”
“Drunk History”
“Tracey Ullman’s Show”
“At Home with Amy Sedaris”
“I Love You, America”
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”
“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live”
WINNER: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
“Late Late Show with James Corden
“Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
“Dave Chappelle: Equanimity”
“Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld”
WINNER: “The Oscars”
“Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life”
“Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake”
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)
WINNER: John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City
Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life
Outstanding Reality Show Competition
“The Amazing Race”
“American Ninja Warrior”
“Project Runway”
WINNER: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Top Chef”
“The Voice”
This post has been updated.