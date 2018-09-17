Here's The Complete 2018 Emmy Winners List

TV’s biggest night ― besides the Sunday when “Game of Thrones” finally returns ― is here!

The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards kicked off on Monday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California with “Saturday Night Live” stars and Weekend Update co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che at the helm.

The awards show marked an unprecedented standoff between TV giants HBO and Netflix, which broke the premium cable channel’s 17-year streak with an impressive 112 nominations across all categories. HBO, which scored 108 nods this year, had a bit of a head start, already outpacing the streaming service at the Creative Arts Emmys last week.

In the end, HBO and Netflix tied, with each picking up 23 Emmy awards total. “The Crown” made a particularly strong showing for the streaming service. “Game of Thrones” is still, however, the jewel in HBO’s crown, walking away with the award for Outstanding Drama Series and some more gold for Peter Dinklage’s trophy case.

But it was critical darling “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” from Amazon that was the runaway hit of the evening, picking up trophies in five categories, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Rachel Brosnahan.

And the Emmy gods also shined upon “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” which made winners out of Ryan Murphy for directing and creating the limited series, and Darren Criss for his portrayal of infamous serial killer Andrew Cunanan.

Check out the complete list of winners below.

Outstanding Drama Series

“The Americans”

“The Crown”

WINNER: “Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

“Westworld”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Atlanta”

“Black-ish”

“Barry”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Silicon Valley”

“GLOW” WINNER: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

WINNER: Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld” Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Jason Bateman, “Ozark” Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us Ed Harris, “Westworld” WINNER: Matthew Rhys, “The Americans” Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us” Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld” Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Allison Janney, “Mom” Issa Rae, “Insecure” Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish” Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie” Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Donald Glover, “Atlanta” WINNER: Bill Hader, “Barry” Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” William H. Macy, “Shameless” Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Ted Danson, “The Good Place” Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones” Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things” Vanessa Kirby, “The Crown” Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale” WINNER: Thandie Newton, “Westworld” Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game of Thrones” Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland” WINNER: Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” David Harbour, “Stranger Things” Matt Smith, “The Crown” Joseph Fiennes, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Zazie Beetz, “Atlanta” WINNER: Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live” Betty Gilpin, “GLOW” Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live” Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” Laurie Metcalf, “Roseanne” Megan Mullally, “Will & Grace”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brian Tyree Henry, “Atlanta”

WINNER: Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Louie Anderson, “Baskets”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series Jeremy Podeswa, “Game of Thrones” Alan Taylor, “Game of Thrones” Jason Bateman, “Ozark” Daniel Sackheim, “Ozark” The Duffer Brothers, “Stranger Things” WINNER: Stephen Daldry, “The Crown” Kari Skogland, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Hiro Murai, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Jesse Peretz, “GLOW”

Mike Judge, “Silicon Valley”

WINNER: Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “Game of Thrones”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Killing Eve”

The Duffer Brothers, “Stranger Things”

WINNER: Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, “The Americans”

Peter Morgan, “The Crown”

Bruce Miller, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, “Atlanta” Stefani Robinson, “Atlanta” Alec Berg and Bill Hader, “Barry” Liz Sarnoff, “Barry” Alec Berg, “Silicon Valley” WINNER: Amy Sherman-Palladino, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Outstanding Limited Series “The Alienist” WINNER: “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” “Genius: Picasso” “Godless” “Patrick Melrose” Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Jessica Biel, “The Sinner” Laura Dern, “The Tale” Michelle Dockery, “Godless” Edie Falco, “The Menendez Murders” WINNER: Regina King, “Seven Seconds” Sarah Paulson, “American Horror Story: Cult” Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso” WINNER: Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” Benedict Cumberbatch, “Patrick Melrose” Jeff Daniels, “The Looming Tower” John Legend, “Jesus Christ Super Star Live in Concert” Jesse Plemmons, “USS Callister” (“Black Mirror”)