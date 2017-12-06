27 Priceless Tweets About Life As A Married Person

Marrying the love of your life is a beautiful gift. And sometimes that gift can also be a colossal pain in the butt.
To that end, we’ve gathered 27 tweets that accurately and hilariously capture the realities of married life.
-
1
*RSVP’ing to Christmas party*— not the WORST mom 🤔 (@nottheworstmom) November 26, 2017
Whispering into phone: is it ok if I bring my weird roommate?
Husband, from behind me: STOP CALLING ME THAT
-
2
I feel sorry for my Wife.— Nicken Drumsticks (@beefman138) November 10, 2017
If it wasn't for me, everyone would call us a beautiful couple.
-
3
Me: The legend of this day shall reverberate through the ages— Son of Dad (@Steven37366100) November 15, 2017
Wife: Seriously? You did one load of laundry
Me: Behold my majesty
-
4
Wife: Darn. Prince Harry is off the market.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) November 28, 2017
Me: Why does it matter? You weren't on the market.
Wife: *refuses to make eye contact*
-
5
My wife is going to qualify for free shipping no matter how much it costs.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) November 28, 2017
-
6
It’s so nice when my husband’s away that the dog can fill in as the loudest breather of the household.— EricaTriesToTweet (@EricaWhoToYou) November 16, 2017
-
7
friend: What’s one thing marriage has taught you?— Josh (@iwearaonesie) November 11, 2017
me: If you walk into the house eating a candy bar you better have one for her too
-
8
Establish dominance in your household by staring at your husband while you unplug his phone from the charger and plug in your own.— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) November 23, 2017
-
9
Me - You almost ready?— Dan R (@Social_Mime) June 21, 2017
Wife - Just a few more minutes. What time do we have to be there?
Me - Yesterday at 7.
-
10
Wife: *asks question*— Boyd's Backyard™ (@TheBoydP) November 20, 2017
Me: *gives answer*
Wife: I’m looking it up on the internet…
-
11
For the first time in 16 years, I remembered where we keep the tape without having to ask my wife, so our marriage is going well right now.— Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) November 21, 2017
-
12
the chicken in my wife's spicy chicken burger was bigger than the bun while mine was smaller and I know ill bring it up in a future argument— brent (@murrman5) August 27, 2017
-
13
Me: *walking on the moon*— Chad Read (@squirrel74wkgn) November 18, 2017
[text from wife]: Can you bring home some more milk?
-
14
My wife and I are tackling a home improvement project together.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) November 26, 2017
Just thought I'd give you a heads up.
This is my last post as a married man.
-
15
*wife is out of town*— Gorilla Von Nips (@GorillaNipples1) November 11, 2017
Do I dare leave the toilet seat up?
*looks around and shrugs*
Screw it. This is my house.
*falls into toilet at 3AM*
-
16
I don't know which is worse— Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) November 28, 2017
1) My wife whistled for me to come downstairs
2) I did it
-
17
I didn’t even know it was possible to argue about a topic you agree on until I got married.— not the WORST mom 🤔 (@nottheworstmom) November 28, 2017
-
18
Husband: We should go to Costco.— EricaTriesToTweet (@EricaWhoToYou) July 1, 2017
Me [still in pajamas]: So I should change?
H: I said Costco, not Walmart.
Me:*puts on nicer pajamas*
-
19
Husband is currently mad at me because I can’t show him how to do something that I don’t even know how to do.— Kris (@Miss_Kris85) November 30, 2017
Yay marriage.
-
20
My husband almost threw away a package of cookies because they were crumbled so now we have to go marriage counseling. I just hope it’s not too late.— Judy Bean❤️’s 🍪 (@jnapsalot) November 19, 2017
-
21
[IKEA]— Josh (@iwearaonesie) November 20, 2017
*wife wonders where I am*
*hears glass break*
*knows where I am*
-
22
Protip: If your wife asks you “How lazy can you be?” it’s a rhetorical question.— Boyd's Backyard™ (@TheBoydP) December 3, 2017
-
23
A marriage built on respect and trust can survive anything. Except losing twice as much weight on a diet than your wife, apparently.— Kent Graham (@KentWGraham) December 4, 2017
-
24
H: why is the heat turned up so high in here?— she’s unfiltered (@MommaUnfiltered) December 1, 2017
Me: so I can sleep with a fan on.
-
25
I’m gonna need my husband to hurry up and finish his story so I can tell the same story but, like, a lot better.— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) December 3, 2017
-
26
I feel like if I use my demon voice then it's ok to interrupt the scary movie my husband is watching to ask him if he wants nachos.— Wendy (@_wendyb07) November 6, 2017
-
27
95% of any Home Depot trip is spent trying to find my husband again.— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) October 28, 2017