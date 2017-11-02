Though it can mean different things to different people, “Pride Is…” must be an active question for our community if we are to survive and thrive in the overwhelming and terrifying face of present-day adversity. When “Pride” began… well where did it begin…

The modern “Pride” march and all the celebrations around it we attribute to the Stonewall riots, but there were many smaller – and less successful – public outcries for justice and equality for the LGBT community that led up to that moment. Just as the overturning of DOMA was not a singular event, the first Pride March was the culmination of many smaller steps on the long painful path to justice.

This path is not complete yet, and so “Pride” must remain an intentional activity for all who would support LGBTQ rights.

So while many people do – and rightfully should – celebrate the gains the LGBTQ community has achieved in the public area, we need to revisit the nature of “Pride” when these gains are challenged, which is happening every day, right now.

What is it about? Why that word? Is it about dignity? Is it about carrying your head high? Is it about commitment to our community and to each other?

As Pride is spoken of universally in the LGBT community, perhaps we can say Pride is a commitment to our community. But if this is the case, why are some people still left out? Namely, LGBTQ youth. When represented on TV the gay sidekick is usually funny and affluent and basically a harmless ploy to help the mainstream get more comfortable with our presence. But many of us are not affluent, or even sidekick material for that matter.

How can a person feel proud when they do not know where their next meal or shower is coming from? How does one feel proud when the notion of feeling comfortable in your own skin seems a distant fantasy, let alone college, career, or finding love? This is where Hetrick-Martin Institute (HMI) steps in, by “creating safer spaces” for LGBTQ youth. Safety is a basic need that many of us are fortunate enough to take for granted. But many people, especially LGBTQ young people (unfortunately), are thinking about this much more than many people realize.

The marginalization and discrimination faced by LGBTQ youth, especially youth of color, is beyond levels that would be considered epidemic by the CDC. While 80 percent of the young people we work with report hunger as a primary reason for finding HMI, 90 percent of the female identified youth we work with come to us in hopes of help finding employment. And yet, like so much of our community’s painful history, need and adversity somehow produce hope and power, working hand-in-hand to inspire the next generation of leaders – so we must keep fighting for them, especially when national discourse, and leaders even at the highest levels of government, make them feel “less than” and even introduce policies that inherently reduce their range of choices in life and call in to question their rights as citizens.

Hence, living with Pride is key. Setting an example for future generations is key – plenty of LGBT folks are clearly over-achievers - but if we are setting examples and creating precedents, without creating pathways to opportunities, especially for those who are otherwise stuck or trapped at the intersection of systemic oppression – black, queer and poor - we’re missing part of the equation. “With liberty and justice for all,” or “the pursuit of happiness,” these are unachievable ideas that regardless need persistent vigilance just to ensure that at least some of us are doing our best to keep an eye out for social justice … these are ideas for which we cannot claim “mission accomplished” at the present time, but if we are not trying, we are not American.

In the next few weeks or months we might not be able to stop boys suspected of being LGBT from being thrown from roofs in Egypt, or hunted down in the streets of Morocco, or tortured in Russia, but we can supply one more hot meal to an awesome young person right here in New York. We can help one more person finish high school or start college. We can help one more aspirational young person get past the fear of living in a society that doesn’t accept or understand them, and one more step towards finding out who they are and who they want to be.

The theme of the 2017 Emery Awards is “Pride Is ...” Pride for me is the resilience, integrity, strength, and hope I am blessed to witness in the lives and stories of the young people we work with at HMI. I hope you will join me at The Emery Awards to show what Pride means to you.

The Emery Awards is an annual fundraising event to honor individuals and corporations who exemplify the HMI mission of providing a safe and supportive environment for all young people regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, as well as those who have demonstrated outstanding leadership within the LGBTQ community.