Here Are Some Awesome Parents Supporting Their Kids For Pride

During Pride, people who are part of the LGBTQ community have a chance to celebrate themselves while standing alongside their biggest supporters. Unfortunately, that doesn’t always include their family. There are, however, many parents who stand by their LGBTQ children, no matter what.

Frances Goldin is just one example. Since 1971, the 94-year-old has made an effort to attend the Pride march in New York City every year. She brings the same sign with her, which reads, “I adore my lesbian daughters. Keep them safe.”

There are many moms and dads like Goldin who proudly go to Pride marches with their children to show support and prove they’ll be there for them through it all.

Here are some of them:

I had such an amazing time at pride with the loml, my mom, and my best friend. 💕🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/N50o1LEFXI — m 🥂 (@maiaaammb) June 21, 2018

took my mom to pride today ❤️🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/neC5o4MDIr — nat (@whoisnateeja) June 23, 2018

Rick Madonik via Getty Images Taken at the Trans Rally/March at this year's Toronto Pride.

My mom was with me at my local Pride festival/parade today ❤️☺️ (my dad was also there but he refused to get in a picture) pic.twitter.com/AYqGvTpVts — hayes 👽💗💜💙🏳️‍🌈 (@majesticnestor) June 17, 2018

My dad took me to my first ever pride parade today!!! It was such an amazing time to be with so many people together celebrating love, it makes me so happy ❤💛💚💙💜💕💕💕 #PrideMonth #Pride pic.twitter.com/NY3QeqTWuh — ✨💀Jo Nygma💀✨ (@StarscreamsLegs) June 9, 2018

Pride doesn't even come close to explaining what I feel when I watched my son accept the award that made him the youngest Grand Marshal in Pride month's 48-year history. Video: https://t.co/20l8I84elV #Pride @ocpride pic.twitter.com/qvBYxncWpk — Raising My Rainbow (@RaisingRainbow) June 24, 2018

im fortunate that my parents took my pride and experienced queer culture for the first time 💙💜💖 pic.twitter.com/CK6hZJdoQV — izzy🎗 (@isabelleprimave) June 16, 2018