These Prime Day 2018 Deals On Nintendo Switch Accessories Are No Game

Amazon Prime Day’s 36-hour sales event is one of the biggest shopping days of the year, rivaling Black Friday.

This year’s sale kicks off with impressive markdowns on everything from fashion and beauty to kitchen deals and, yes, even sex toys. Shoppers will find big-ticket items usually marked down only around the holidays at holiday-level prices. We’re talking $650 for a 65-inch 4K TV and 35 percent off select monitors and laptops.

If that wasn’t enough, one of Amazon’s top-selling products from Prime Day last year, the Nintendo Switch, will have some of its best-selling accessories and games on sale this year.

Take a look below at some of the best Prime Day deals on the Nintendo Switch:

1 SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC Card For Nintendo Switch Amazon Normally : $60

Sale : $35

Get it : $60: $35Get it here

2 AmazonBasics Charging Station For Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers Amazon Normally : $25

Sale : $15.80

Get it : $25: $15.80Get it here

3 AmazonBasics Travel And Storage Case For Nintendo Switch Amazon Normally : $20

Sale : $10.43

Get it : $20: $10.43Get it here

4 20% off — Tempered Glass Screen Protectors For Nintendo Switch Amazon Normally : $10

Sale : $8

Get it : $10: $8Get it here

5 10% off — Super Mario Odyssey For Nintendo Switch Amazon Normally : $60

Sale : $53.88

Get it : $60: $53.88Get it here

6 8% off — AmazonBasics Carrying Case For Nintendo Switch Amazon Normally : $14

Sale : $12.89

Get it : $14: $12.89Get it here

7 8% off — Mario Kart 8 Deluxe For Nintendo Switch Amazon Normally : $60

Sale : $55

Get it : $60: $55Get it here

8 8% off — Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Amazon Normally: $70

Sale: $64.37

Get it : $70: $64.37Get it here