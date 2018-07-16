The Prime Day 2018 Instant Pot Deal To Devour

Though we’ve come quite far in making meal prep faster and easier, we still haven’t yet perfected meals magically appearing in front of your plate at the wave of your hand. (Sorry, but Seamless doesn’t count. )
It’s nights like that when we’re grateful for the Instant Pot. When you want a homemade dinner that’s as convenient as a slow cooker and as fast as a pressure cooker, the Instant Pot is a game changer and a meal saver.
That why today’s Amazon Prime Deal on Instant Pot is particularly savory. Now through July 17, get an Instant Pot on Amazon for only $59. That’s 41 percent off from it’s normally $100 price tag.
It’s a highly-anticipated Prime Day deal and has been for several years. Amazon’s best-selling Prime Day products last year included the Instant Pot, 23andMe Ancestry DNA Kits and the Nintendo Switch. Interestingly, this year’s Instant Pot deal is bang on last year’s deal ― $40 off.
With more than 27,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, it’s a deal worth devouring. Take advantage of this Prime Day 2018 Instant Pot deal before it expires.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.