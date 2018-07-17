Prime Day Fashion Deals No One Will Know You Bought On Amazon

If you were looking for some mega deals on top fashion brands this Prime Day, you may find yourself a smidge disappointed. This year’s Prime Day fashion deals do include deep discounts, but the biggest price dips are on Prime-exclusive brands.
You’ll find up to 50 percent off select items on brands like Lark & Row, Ella Moon and Daily Ritual for women’s clothing, as well as deals on Peak Velocity, New Balance and Levi’s for men.
You can still find markdowns on top brands, especially if you’re looking for footwear, watches, undergarments or even some jeans. But get to looking, because Prime Day ends July 17.
From wrap dresses to slingbacks, below are some of our favorite Prime Day fashion finds nobody will suspect came from Amazon:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.