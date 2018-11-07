Prince Charles Has An Awful Lot Of Concerns For His Grandchildren

Prince Charles, a longtime environmentalist, wants to leave this world a better place for his children and grandchildren.

During a nine-day trip to West Africa, he discussed his concerns about the planet at a recent meeting on plastic pollution in Ghana.

“I am about to have another grandchild actually. I suspect quite a few of you may too have grandchildren or will do soon,” he said, as reported by The Telegraph. “It does seem to me insanity if we are going to bequeath this completely polluted, damaged and destroyed world to them.”

He added, “All grandchildren deserve a better future.”

WPA Pool via Getty Images Prince Charles attends a meeting to discuss the cocoa industry at the Movenpick Hotel on Nov. 5 in Accra, Ghana. He is on a nine-day trip to West Africa.

The prince also spoke about reducing the amount of plastic that pollutes the earth’s oceans.

“A good start has been made. The matter of plastic debris in the environment, in particular the ocean, is now on the agenda,” Charles said.

“We do, however, need to keep it there as the amount of plastic entering the ocean every year is, unbelievably, set to get worse rather than better. We cannot, indeed must not, allow this situation to continue.”

During a speech in honor of Charles’ upcoming 70th birthday, Prince Harry spoke about his father’s enduring commitment to his charitable causes and focus on the environment.

“I ask everyone here to say a huge thank you to you, for your incredible work over nearly 50 years,” the Duke of Sussex said at his father’s patronage celebration in May.

“Work that has given self-confidence and opportunity to thousands of young people who might not have had the best start in life; Or to champion causes like climate change long before almost anyone else was talking about it; and above all, for your vision and ability to bring people together to make change happen,” Harry said, according to the royal family’s official website.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Prince Harry, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Sussex at Charles' 70th birthday patronage celebration at Buckingham Palace on May 22 in London. Charles' birthday is Nov. 14.

Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their first child, Charles’ fourth grandchild, in the spring, according to Kensington Palace. Perhaps the new royal will one day work on environmental issues with Granddad.