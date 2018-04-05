Prince Charles Scoffs At Story On Private Travel Toilet Seat

Prince Charles has scotched a report that he demands his own private toilet seat accompany him on his travels.

The first in line to the British throne totally dismissed the claim, which surfaced in a new book, during a walkabout in Brisbane, Australia, on Thursday, according to London’s Evening Standard.

“Oh, don’t believe all that crap,” the 69-year-old told a Hit105 radio journalist who pressed him on the issue.

The reporter then asked Prince Charles’ wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, whether it was true. She replied: “Oh just shh. Don’t you believe that.”

“He’s a pampered, petulant prince and a man who, while he wants to do good and does do good, does not realize that he’s actually doing some harm as well. He doesn’t seem to care about that,” Bower told HuffPost UK.