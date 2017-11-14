Prince Edward County, Canada: More Than a Destination, To Me

Do you ever stop to think about the places you’ve been to, throughout your life? The settings and backdrops where memories were shared with family members, friends, or during times of solitude?

I had never given much thought to how special Prince Edward County was to me, until recently.

As a child growing up in the nearby town of Belleville, Ontario— in the 70s and 80s— 'The County' was our family’s go-to destination for camping trips and beach days.

So many of my favourite summer memories happened there. From watching Star Wars on the big screen at The Mustang Drive-In, catching waves on a windy day at The Outlet beach, to playing hide and seek in the sandy hills of The Dunes; The County was the idyllic backdrop for simplistic summer fun.

In fact, when my husband and I got married back in 2005, we hosted our big day there. And, despite the rain (which lasted only long enough to force our ceremony indoors) I loved our wedding day in the gorgeous County.

@MartinisandMotherhood Making it "Official" at Isaiah Tubbs 2005

Since then, we’ve only managed to revisit the area a handful of times. We took the kids for lunch at Isaiah Tubbs (where we said our “I do’s”) a few summers ago. We've also treated them to some beach days and a few camping trips at the Sandbanks over the years.

And each time we visited the Picton area, I became more and more intrigued by the changes. With a surge of new restaurants and wineries, Prince Edward County has become even more eclectic and charming than it already was. I knew my husband and I could really use some kid-free time to wander the wineries and try out some of the new restaurants but we never seemed to make it happen.

Recently, though, we threw parental responsibility to the wayside (we dropped the kids off at the grandparents') and we joined two other couples to celebrate our friend’s 40th birthday. Now, this was not just any ‘ol friend. Becky is one of my oldest pals. Our parents are close so she and I basically shared a childhood.

We munched on popcorn and M & M’s together at the Mustang Drive-In, in the backseat of my parents’ K-Car. And the Sandbanks was pretty much our summer home. She was the maid-of-honour on my wedding day (and I her's).

@MartinisandMotherhood Check out my 'ol pal Becky and her dirty belly back in our trailer park days! Beck had just learned to wink that week. She was my little partner in crime back then and still is today. Circa. 1980

Meeting up in The County to celebrate Becky's birthday reminded me just how long and how often she and I have been a part of each other's lives. It also reminded me that not only should we cherish the people we love but we should always make time to revisit the places that make us smile— the backdrops and settings to our life’s story.

*******