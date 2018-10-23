Prince George And Princess Diana Share This One Thing In Common

The future King of England likes to get down on the dance floor, according to his father.
Prince William revealed that his eldest son, Prince George, “loves” dancing. William is likely referring to the weekly ballet classes his son participates in at his private school, Thomas’s Battersea.
“George is doing dancing as well. He loves it,” William says in a video released by Kensington Palace on Sunday that shows the 5-year-old talking to another young dancer. Prince George also shares his love for dance with his grandmother, the late Princess Diana.
“My mother always used to dance, she loved dancing,” William added. “And if it’s something you love, you do what you love. Don’t let anyone else tell you otherwise. Keep at it.”
Earlier this year, Harper’s Bazaar UK reported that George was taking dance lessons at school, as Thomas’s Battersea listed on its website (at the time) that students participated in ballet classes.
Hopefully, Prince George got the chance to show off his moves at the reception for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank after their Oct. 12 wedding.
The little royal was a page boy at the nuptials and looked oh-so-cute alongside his sister, Princess Charlotte, who was a bridesmaid:
Perhaps George can teach his new cousin some moves one day, as Kensington Palace revealed last week that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child together in spring 2019.
“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” the palace said.
