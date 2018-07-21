Prince George Turns Five, Palace Celebrates With Adorable Snapshot

Little Prince George of Cambridge isn’t so little anymore.
Kensington Palace, where Prince William and Duchess Kate of Cambridge reside, shared an official photo Saturday of the bright-eyed prince on the eve of his fifth birthday.
“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness’s fifth birthday tomorrow,” the Kensington Palace said in a statement.
In the photo, captured by photographer Matt Porteous, Prince George is showing off a toothy smile. Porteous captured the sweet moment on July 9 after the christening of George’s youngest brother, Prince Louis.
George is Kate and William’s oldest child and the third in line to the throne, according to BBC. Prince Louis is 2 months old, while Princess Charlotte, George’s sister, is 3 years old.
The royal family of five honored Prince Louis’ christening earlier this month at the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace in London. George’s adorable birthday photo appears to be taken against the chapel’s brick wall.
To commemorate George’s fifth birthday, the Royal Mint, which supplies all of the United Kingdom’s coins, will issue a £5 coin featuring the tale of St. George and the Dragon, with Queen Elizabeth II on the opposite side.