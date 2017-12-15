Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Announce Their Wedding Date

Kensington Palace announced Friday that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to marry on May 19, 2018.

“Today’s announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle,” reads a tweet from Kensington Palace.

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, followed a similar wedding timeline. The two got engaged in November 2010 and were married five months later, on April 29, 2011. Harry and Markle most likely chose to wed in May because William and Kate are expected to welcome their third child in April.

While William and Kate were married at Westminster Abbey, Harry and Markle have opted to marry at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Though it’s a much smaller location, it’s extremely meaningful to the couple.

“Windsor is a very special place for Prince Harry and he and Ms. Markle have regularly spent time there over the last year and a half,” Kensington Palace said in a statement in November.

The couple’s decision to get married at St George’s Chapel shows just how serious they are about a religious wedding, according to Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury and the head of England’s state church.

“This is no tick-box exercise,” Welby told BBC Radio 4′s “Today” program on Thursday. “There is a profound sense of commitment [and] seriousness, both about faith and about their lives together, which is quite inspirational.”

Before getting married, Markle ― who was raised as a Protestant ― will reportedly be baptized and confirmed into the Church of England.

The 33-year-old royal and the 36-year-old American actor announced their engagement in November. They’ve dated for a little over a year.

In an interview with the BBC, Harry said the proposal occurred during a “standard, typical night” for the two.

“What were we doing? Just roasting chicken ― trying to roast a chicken,” Markle said. “It was just an amazing surprise. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee.”

She added, “I could barely let you finish proposing. I was like, ‘Can I say yes now?’”