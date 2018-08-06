STYLE & BEAUTY
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Make The Perfect Wedding Guests, Too

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the nuptials on Markle's 37th birthday.
By Carly Ledbetter

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated Meghan Markle’s 37th birthday by attending a wedding ― just three months after their own royal nuptials. 

Prince Harry’s good friend Charlie van Straubenzee tied the knot with Daisy Jenks, a videographer, on Saturday in Frensham, Surrey. 

Markle wore a pleated $328 Club Monaco dress to the wedding, according to People. The former actress paired the dress with a black Philip Treacy hat and slingback heels from Aquazzura with bows on the back.

Prince Harry looked sharp in his traditional morning dress outfit, which featured striped pants, tailcoat and a bright blue tie (a look we’ve seen before). 

Prince Harry and van Straubenzee went to prep school together, and have been friends ever since. Van Straubenzee and his older brother Thomas were at the royal wedding on May 19. 

Both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had been expected to attend the wedding, though it’s rumored they skipped the ceremony and only went to the reception to avoid unnecessary attention. 

