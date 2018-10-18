ENTERTAINMENT
Prince Harry Wore A Black Ring, Confusing Royal Fans Everywhere

It's a lot more than just a ring.
Prince Harry is sporting a new piece of jewelry, and royal fans have been trying to figure out its significance. 

The Duke of Sussex, who is on a royal tour of Australia with Meghan Markle, showed off a black ring on his right ring finger (not to be confused with his wedding ring on his left ring finger). 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their Australian tour.&nbsp;
Fans were very interested in the new ring: 

People magazine solved the mystery of the black ring, reporting that it’s a fitness and sleep tracker called an Oura Ring, which collects data and sends it to a smartphone.

The outlet reported that Harry is wearing the $299 ring in the Heritage style, as seen below: 

The Oura Ring, a fitness and sleep tracker that Prince Harry has been&nbsp;wearing.
Harry was first spotted wearing the ring during the tour; he didn’t have it on at the nuptials of his cousin Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12. 

Perhaps the new piece of jewelry has something to do with the upcoming royal baby news. Kensington Palace announced Monday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child together in spring 2019.  

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” the palace said

