05/25/2018 02:32 pm ET

Prince Harry's Ex Cressida Bonas Had One Small Royal Wedding Concern

It's not what you'd expect.
By Carly Ledbetter
Cressida Bonas and Prince Harry attending a rugby match in London on March 9, 2014.
Stefan Wermuth / Reuters
At Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials last weekend, viewers spotted two of the royal’s exes, Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davy, in attendance. 

Bonas recently shared her biggest worry about attending the royal wedding in a diary piece for Spectator magazine. It didn’t have anything to do with seeing her former boyfriend get married ― it was just that she finds wedding hats “so tricky” to pull off. 

“Friends are starting to get married, which means the dilemma of British wedding attire. Hats,” the 29-year-old wrote. “Why do I find hats so tricky? Tricky to wear, tricky to look at, and extremely tricky for the poor soul sitting in the pew behind.” 

Bonas added that she avoids wearing headgear whenever possible, which she said some people look down upon. But she just couldn’t put off wearing a fascinator on May 19. 

“Last weekend I attended the royal wedding. The invitation clearly stated that guests must wear hats. Yikes,” the actress and model said. “I opted for a minimal feathered number — and can only hope I got it right.” 

What do you think? 

Cressida Bonas wears a bright striped dress with the small feathered fascinator.
IAN WEST via Getty Images
She's wearing quite the print.&nbsp;
ANDREW MATTHEWS via Getty Images
She's wearing quite the print. 

Check out more famous faces (and great hats) in the wedding photos below: 

  • George and Amal Clooney
    PA Wire/PA Images
  • Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian
    PA Wire/PA Images
  • Oprah Winfrey
    PA Wire/PA Images
  • Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre
    PA Wire/PA Images
  • James Blunt and Sofia Wellesley
    PA Wire/PA Images
  • David and Victoria Beckham
    Toby Melville / Reuters
  • Charlotte Riley and Tom Hardy
    Chris Jackson via Getty Images
  • Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan
    PA Wire/PA Images
  • James Corden and Julia Carey
    Shaun Botterill via Getty Images
  • Joss Stone
    PA Wire/PA Images
  • Elton John and David Furnish
    POOL New / Reuters
  • Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario
    POOL New / Reuters
  • Rick Hoffman
    PA Wire/PA Images
  • Norma and John Major
    PA Wire/PA Images
  • Gina Torres
    IAN WEST via Getty Images
  • Sarah Rafferty
    PA Wire/PA Images
  • Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra
    PA Wire/PA Images

headshot
Carly Ledbetter
Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
