Bonas recently shared her biggest worry about attending the royal wedding in a diary piece for Spectator magazine. It didn’t have anything to do with seeing her former boyfriend get married ― it was just that she finds wedding hats “so tricky” to pull off.

“Friends are starting to get married, which means the dilemma of British wedding attire. Hats,” the 29-year-old wrote. “Why do I find hats so tricky? Tricky to wear, tricky to look at, and extremely tricky for the poor soul sitting in the pew behind.”

Bonas added that she avoids wearing headgear whenever possible, which she said some people look down upon. But she just couldn’t put off wearing a fascinator on May 19.

“Last weekend I attended the royal wedding. The invitation clearly stated that guests must wear hats. Yikes,” the actress and model said. “I opted for a minimal feathered number — and can only hope I got it right.”

IAN WEST via Getty Images Cressida Bonas wears a bright striped dress with the small feathered fascinator.

ANDREW MATTHEWS via Getty Images She's wearing quite the print.

Check out more famous faces (and great hats) in the wedding photos below:

