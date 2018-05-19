WEDDINGS
05/19/2018 10:22 am ET Updated 1 minute ago

2 Of Prince Harry's Ex-Girlfriends Attended The Royal Wedding

Both Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas were said to have had trouble with a life in the spotlight.
headshot
By Willa Frej

Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas, the two women Prince Harry is confirmed to have dated in the past, were in attendance at the royal wedding on Saturday as he tied the knot to Meghan Markle

Harry, now the Duke of Sussex, dated Davy, who is originally from Zimbabwe, from 2004 until 2010. She later said the two remain friends, though the media scrutiny and constant spot in the public eye became too much to bear.

“I found it tough... It’s not something you get used to,” she said in 2016. “That part was quite hectic, it’s not like that any more.”

Chelsy Davy, center, arrives at the royal wedding Saturday.
POOL New / Reuters
Chelsy Davy, center, arrives at the royal wedding Saturday.

Harry dated Bonas from 2012 until 2014, when they were rumored to have split for similar reasons

Yet any relationship turmoil looked to be a thing of the past on Saturday. Both women were all smiles on their arrival and inside the church. 

Cressida Bonas, in foreground, arrives at St. George's Chapel.
POOL New / Reuters
Cressida Bonas, in foreground, arrives at St. George's Chapel.
headshot
Willa Frej
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Prince Harry Meghan Markle Royal Families Wedding Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Chelsy Davy
2 Of Prince Harry's Ex-Girlfriends Attended The Royal Wedding
CONVERSATIONS