Prince Harry Has A Twin, And It's Justin Trudeau's Photographer

We’re seeing double!

It turns out Prince Harry has a look-alke, and he’s Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau’s photographer. The prime minister helped play up the similarities between the two while the royal is in Toronto for the Invictus Games this week.

While Trudeau and his photographer, Adam Scotti, were leaving a hotel, fans waiting outside mistook Scotti’s red hair, scruff and similar build for Prince Harry.

When fans began shouting to get the royal’s attention, Trudeau pointed to his photographer and encouraged more cheering, while Scotti waved and pretended to be the prince:

The two actually do look a lot alike, as seen in this photo they took last year:

I don't ever ask for a photo, but the PM took my camera and insisted on taking a photo of two #gingers #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/NrVWOlyZgI — Adam Scotti 🇨🇦📷 (@AdamScotti) May 2, 2016

People on Twitter had a lot of fun with the comparison:

TFW Prince Harry sneaks up beside you. pic.twitter.com/XSHlmkJmr8 — Seamus O'Regan (@SeamusORegan) September 25, 2017

If this whole photography lark doesn't work out, you've got a back-up career in '5th in line to the Throne' impersonation act — Lauren Dobson-Hughes (@ldobsonhughes) September 24, 2017

And Scotti seemed to have fun with it as well:

Waiting to be hired for the Prince Harry @netflix biopic https://t.co/vPvBT8JvEc — Adam Scotti 🇨🇦📷 (@AdamScotti) September 24, 2017