'In The Club' Meme Is The Internet's Early Wedding Gift To Prince Harry

Prince Harry appears to have received an early wedding gift from people online, in the form of an amusing meme.

For reasons unknown, a video from January 2013 resurfaced this week, showing the British royal cutting short a CNN interview in Afghanistan so he could undertake a mission.

Harry, who will tie the knot with Meghan Markle in May, at the time was deployed as an Apache helicopter gunner with the British Army.

People on Twitter have gleefully reimagined the clip as if Harry was actually inside a nightclub and running off when the DJ starts to play his favorite tune.

Here’s Harry dashing off for Beyoncé’s 2016 hit “Formation.”

When you in the club chilling & Formation come on pic.twitter.com/Av0QBWgPFN — 〽️ (@xxMERE) April 1, 2018

Ariana Grande’s “Into You”:

everytime in G-A-Y smoking area pic.twitter.com/LT2aod9L5o — small titties (@_lvurenprice) March 28, 2018

Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina”:

When Gasolina comes on in the club pic.twitter.com/7E8mzcXSPM — Mvnny Yankee🎧 (@iAmMvnny) April 1, 2018

“Mr. Brightside” by The Killers:

When Mr. Brightside comes on in the club.... pic.twitter.com/49w7aNXnuq — David Boynes (@The_Boynes) April 4, 2018

And here’s Harry sprinting off when the sound of that yodeling Walmart boy plays over the sound system: