'In The Club' Meme Is The Internet's Early Wedding Gift To Prince Harry

Prince Harry appears to have received an early wedding gift from people online, in the form of an amusing meme.
For reasons unknown, a video from January 2013 resurfaced this week, showing the British royal cutting short a CNN interview in Afghanistan so he could undertake a mission.
Harry, who will tie the knot with Meghan Markle in May, at the time was deployed as an Apache helicopter gunner with the British Army.
People on Twitter have gleefully reimagined the clip as if Harry was actually inside a nightclub and running off when the DJ starts to play his favorite tune.
Here’s Harry dashing off for Beyoncé’s 2016 hit “Formation.”
Ariana Grande’s “Into You”:
Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina”:
“Mr. Brightside” by The Killers:
And here’s Harry sprinting off when the sound of that yodeling Walmart boy plays over the sound system: