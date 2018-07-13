Prince Harry and Meghan Markle embarked on their first royal visit to Dublin as a married couple earlier this week. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with various locals and leaders, toured the sites and even shared half (yes, half) a Guinness together at a private lunch.

While at a garden party on Tuesday, the prince made a speech thanking his hosts for their gracious welcome. He also made a cheeky little remark about his dad, Prince Charles.

“As some of you may know, [the prime minister of Ireland] showed my father around his home city of Cork just a couple of weeks ago,” the 33-year-old said. “So we are very grateful for you for joining us here this evening as well.”

“And also very nice to know [Charles] didn’t bore you senseless,” Harry said, drawing laughs from the crowd.

In the same speech, he also mentioned his wife and the U.K.’s relationship with Ireland.

“We’re so pleased to be here, for our first official international visit together as a married couple, and we hope it will be the first of many,” he said. “As each other’s closest neighbors, the U.K. and Ireland’s relationship is unique; our shared history is long and complex.”

Harry added: “There have of course been challenging, and at times tragic, periods of that relationship. ... On this visit, we will also celebrate just how much unites us. This is a very special relationship between two proud, sovereign countries.”

Prince Harry also discussed other family matters during the trip to Dublin, including how many children he and Meghan would like to have. A local, named Elaine Adam-Stewart, spoke with the prince about kids, according to People.

“[I told him] My husband also has red hair and he gave me five children — when are you and Meghan going to get going?” Adam-Stewart said. “He laughed and said ‘five children? — too many.’”

Just after Harry and Meghan got engaged, the two said they were looking forward to having a family together during an interview with the BBC.

“You know, one step at a time,” the prince said. “Hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future.”