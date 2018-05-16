Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Announce Royal Wedding Bridesmaids And Page Boys

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will play a leading role in this Saturday’s royal wedding between their uncle Prince Harry and former U.S. actress Meghan Markle.

Kensington Palace revealed Wednesday that 4-year-old George would be a page boy and 3-year-old Charlotte would be a bridesmaid at the nuptials at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen the Bridesmaids and Page Boys for their Wedding on Saturday 19th May #RoyalWedding: https://t.co/fRX7IA5Cn9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 16, 2018

Other page boys will include Harry’s godson Jasper Dyer (6) and 7-year-olds Brian and John Mulroney. The couple’s bridesmaids will also include Harry’s goddaughters Florence van Cutsem (3), Zalie Warren (2), Markle’s goddaughters Remi Litt (6) and Rylan Litt (7), and Ivy Mulroney (4).

The palace did not reveal what dresses or uniforms the youngsters would wear, however, and said those details would be “made available on the wedding day.”

Charlotte and George performed the same duties at the 2017 wedding of their aunt, Pippa Middleton:

POOL New / Reuters