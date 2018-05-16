STYLE & BEAUTY
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Announce Royal Wedding Bridesmaids And Page Boys

There are some familiar names.
By Lee Moran

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will play a leading role in this Saturday’s royal wedding between their uncle Prince Harry and former U.S. actress Meghan Markle.

Kensington Palace revealed Wednesday that 4-year-old George would be a page boy and 3-year-old Charlotte would be a bridesmaid at the nuptials at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Other page boys will include Harry’s godson Jasper Dyer (6) and 7-year-olds Brian and John Mulroney. The couple’s bridesmaids will also include Harry’s goddaughters Florence van Cutsem (3), Zalie Warren (2), Markle’s goddaughters Remi Litt (6) and Rylan Litt (7), and Ivy Mulroney (4).

The palace did not reveal what dresses or uniforms the youngsters would wear, however, and said those details would be “made available on the wedding day.”

Charlotte and George performed the same duties at the 2017 wedding of their aunt, Pippa Middleton:

The role of Harry’s best man falls to his brother, Prince William.

