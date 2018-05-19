Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Become The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex

Prince Harry became the Duke of Sussex on Saturday, Buckingham Palace announced, and Meghan Markle will officially adopt the royal title of Duchess of Sussex once they tie the knot later in the day.

Queen Elizabeth II followed tradition by bestowing the title upon the newlyweds on their wedding day. Harry was also given Scottish and Northern Irish titles, becoming the Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel.

Since Markle doesn’t come from royal lineage, she isn’t eligible for a princess title, though she will also technically be known as Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales.