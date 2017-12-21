Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Engagement Photos Are Simply Gorgeous

Kensington Palace released two official photographs Thursday morning to mark Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement.

And the images are as enchanting as you’d expect:

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, December 2017. pic.twitter.com/HrAc9FeN51 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, December 2017. pic.twitter.com/WHIMNNZzto — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

New York-based fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski took the couple’s pictures at Frogmore House in Windsor earlier this week, per the palace.

“Not only was it an incredible honour, but also an immense privilege to be invited to share and be a witness to this young couple’s love for each other,” Lubomirski wrote on Instagram. “I cannot help but smile when I look at the photos that we took.”

Kensington Palace later shared a third photograph of the pair to Twitter, thanking people for their “wonderful comments.”

As a way to say thank you, they have decided to share this candid photograph from the day of their portrait sittings directly with all of you. pic.twitter.com/MROyiKWEnG — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

The 33-year-old royal and the 36-year-old American actress dated for a little more than a year before they announced their engagement in November. They plan to tie the knot at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.