Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Make Their First Official Appearance As Husband And Wife

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had quite the weekend, but they’re already heading back to work.

Just three days after the royal wedding, the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out at a garden party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday for Prince Charles’ 70th birthday patronage celebrations. It’s the two’s first engagement as a married couple.

Markle wore a gorgeous rose-colored silk crepe dress from Goat (one of the Duchess of Cambridge’s favorite brands) that retails for about $790. If you’re interested, it’s somehow currently in stock.

She paired the dress with matching heels, an oyster silk clutch from Wilbur and Gussie and a hat. Meanwhile, Harry looked sharp in his morning dress and carried an umbrella.

Harry also gave a sweet speech in honor of his father:

VIDEO: The Duke of Sussex (the artist formerly known as Prince Harry) pays tribute to his “Pa”: #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/JjPlwhsFcU — Emily Nash (@emynash) May 22, 2018

Harry and Meghan delayed their honeymoon in order to attend the event, which recognizes the patronages, military affiliations and charities that the Prince of Wales supports (even though Charles’ birthday is actually in November).

The two were married in front of 600 guests at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday as millions of people watched around the globe.

Harry and Meghan released their official wedding portraits, taken after their moving ceremony, on Monday. They were shot by celebrity and fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski, who also took the couple’s engagement photos.

“The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding,” Kensington Palace tweeted on Monday when it released the gorgeous portraits.

“They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world.”

Now we just want to know where they’re going to honeymoon!