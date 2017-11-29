Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's First Official Post-Engagement Event Will Be Nod To Diana

The newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have scheduled their first official event since announcing their engagement: an appearance on World AIDS Day, as a tribute to the legacy of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana.

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle will undertake their first official engagements together in Nottingham this Friday. pic.twitter.com/6RQYdyZ2t2 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 28, 2017

In a series of tweets, Kensington Palace said Harry “is looking forward to introducing Ms. Markle to a community that has become very special to him” and that they will spend the day visiting a Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair.

Later in the day, the couple plans to visit with the staff at the Full Effect program, which helps prevent “young people from turning to violence and crime.”

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle will speak to staff and mentors @NottinghamAcad about the Full Effect programme which is helping prevent young people from turning to violence and crime. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 28, 2017

Harry’s mother spent a good portion of the mid-1980s educating the world about HIV and AIDS. She publicly challenged stigmas associated with the disease, famously shaking the hands of a man with the illness without gloves on in front of global media during a time when people thought the disease could be transmitted via touch. She also opened the “UK’s first purpose built HIV/Aids unit that exclusively cared for patients infected with the virus, at London Middlesex Hospital.”