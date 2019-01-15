Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reportedly Didn't Attend Kate Middleton's Birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly not in attendance when Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, turned 37 earlier this month.
Catherine and her husband, Prince William, celebrated her big day with a celebration full of close friends at their country home in Norfolk, England.
But Prince Harry and Meghan Markle weren’t supposed to be there in the first place, according to multiple outlets.
“It wasn’t a case of any rift. Just that, oftentimes, William and Kate spend time with their friends and certainly, Harry has not attended every birthday celebration,” one source reportedly told ET Online. “Kate and William have a close group of friends called the ‘Turnip Toffs’ based nearby their Anmer Hall home and they spend as much time there when their work in London allows.”
Kensington Palace declined to comment on the matter.
Publications have pitting the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex against each other since news broke that Harry and Meghan were moving out of Kensington Palace.
But Richard Palmer, royal expert for the Daily Express, said the move had nothing to do with tensions between the duchesses.
“The story behind Harry and Meghan’s move to Frogmore Cottage? Harry and Meghan spreading their wings,” Palmer tweeted after news of the move was announced. “No big fallout but Kate and Meghan not close. No royal properties available in London apparently.”
“The crazies on Twitter won’t like it but it is clear that Meghan is regarded as difficult and demanding by some in the family and on the staff,” he added.
Kensington Palace rarely comments on stories seen as rumors or gossip, but it issued a rare rebuttal to stories that came out claiming Meghan had a bad attitude with the Duchess of Cambridge’s staff and that Kate had scolded her.
“This never happened,” the palace told People magazine.
