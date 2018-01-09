Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Make First Public Appearance Of 2018

It’s official: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are just as cute in 2018 as they were in 2017.

The royal couple stopped by Reprezent Radio in London’s Brixton neighborhood for their first official appearance of the year. Harry and Meghan visited the station to see Reprezent’s work training young people in radio and broadcasting, according to Kensington Palace.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images

Fans cheered for Harry and Meghan as they stopped to chat outside Reprezent’s studio in Pop Brixton. Harry prodded his fiancée to wave to the crowd, which greeted her with roaring enthusiasm.

Once inside the studio, Harry and Meghan chatted with youth about their work with Reprezent and met with hosts at the station.

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle chat to young people on the @ReprezentRadio programme about their experiences, and how Reprezent has helped them to develop important skills. pic.twitter.com/zKtJTEZ7g4 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 9, 2018

In the On Air studio, Prince Harry and Ms. Markle meet presenter Glory as she records her show for @ReprezentRadio. pic.twitter.com/72HjEQpAjv — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 9, 2018

The appearance comes on the heels of the couple’s romantic New Year’s getaway to the French Riviera. But it’s back to work for the pair, who said in an interview following their engagement that they look forward to doing charity work together.

“In these beginning few months and now being boots on the ground in the U.K., I’m excited to just really get to know more about the different communities here,” Markle said in November. ”[And] smaller organizations who are working on the same causes that I’ve always been passionate about.”

“There’s a lot to do,” Harry said.