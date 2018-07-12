36 Dreamy Photos Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Looking So In Love

Ever since Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle began dating two years ago, the public has largely been enamored with their romance.
It’s easy to see why the world has fallen in love with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The way these two look at each other, touch each other and talk about each other is enough to make you feel like you’re watching a fairy-tale romance unfold IRL.
Haven’t hit your Harry and Meghan love quota just yet? Neither have we. Below, we’ve gathered 36 of their most romantic moments together, some of which you may not have seen before.
PHOTO GALLERY
Meghan Markle Style Evolution