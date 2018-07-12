RELATIONSHIPS
36 Dreamy Photos Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Looking So In Love

The way these two look at each other will make you weak in the knees. 😍
By Kelsey Borresen

Ever since Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle began dating two years ago, the public has largely been enamored with their romance

It’s easy to see why the world has fallen in love with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The way these two look at each other, touch each other and talk about each other is enough to make you feel like you’re watching a fairy-tale romance unfold IRL.

Haven’t hit your Harry and Meghan love quota just yet? Neither have we. Below, we’ve gathered 36 of their most romantic moments together, some of which you may not have seen before. 

    Prince Harry arrives with then-girlfriend Meghan Markle at a wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto on Sept. 25, 2017.
    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex emerge from the West Door of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after their wedding ceremony on May 19.
    Meghan and Harry get cozy at the Invictus Games in Toronto on Sept. 30, 2017. 
    Harry and Meghan visit the Titanic Belfast on March 23 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
    Harry and Meghan attend a street dance class during their visit to Star Hub in Cardiff, Wales, on Jan. 18.
    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the "Your Commonwealth" Youth Challenge reception at Marlborough House on July 5 in London. 
    The couple shares a laugh at the first annual Royal Foundation Forum held on Feb. 28 in London.
    Harry whispers to Meghan as they watch a performance by a Welsh choir during a visit to Cardiff Castle on Jan. 18. 
    Harry and Meghan attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Goldsmiths' Hall in London on Feb. 1.
    Harry and Meghan visit the Nottingham Academy school on Dec. 1.
    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the prize ceremony of Royal Ascot Day 1 at Ascot Racecourse on June 19.
    Harry and Meghan attend an official photocall to announce their engagement at the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on Nov. 27, 2017.
    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 9.
    The couple attends a reception at the residence of Robin Barnett, the British ambassador to Ireland, on the first day of their visit to Ireland on July 10.
    Harry and Meghan walk together at the Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration at Buckingham Palace on May 22.
    Harry and Meghan meet a Shetland pony during a visit to Edinburgh Castle on Feb. 13 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
    The couple visits Millennium Point to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8 in Birmingham, England.
    Harry and Meghan are all smiles during their Feb. 13 visit to Social Bite, a social enterprise cafe, in Edinburgh, Scotland.
    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share a tender moment at the West Door of St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19 after their wedding ceremony. 
    The happy couple attends the U.K. team trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath in Bath, England, on April 6.
    Harry gives Meghan a kiss at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017.
    After the wedding ceremony, the newlyweds hold hands as they exit from the West Door of St. George's Chapel on May 19.
    Harry and Meghan hold hands during their visit to Edinburgh Castle in Scotland on Feb. 13.
    Harry and his bride post-ceremony.
    The couple visits Trinity College in Dublin on the second day of their official two-day royal visit to Ireland on July 11.
    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the way to their evening wedding reception, hosted by Prince Charles, at Frogmore House.
    Just days after their engagement announcement, the couple visits the Nottingham Academy on Dec. 1, 2017.
    Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 on Sept. 25, 2017.
    The couple attends an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey on April 25.
    Harry places a Welsh gold wedding band on his bride's finger during their wedding ceremony.

