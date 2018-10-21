Prince Harry Flies Solo In Sydney As Meghan Markle's Schedule Is Cut Back

SYDNEY ― Prince Harry was on his own Sunday morning, as wife Meghan Markle took a break from the couple’s official royal engagements in Australia.

In the wake of an action-packed week for the pregnant Duchess of Sussex, she spent the morning resting after Saturday night’s opening ceremony of the Invictus Games that the couple attended went longer than anticipated.

The Duke of Sussex told competitors at the games on Sunday that his wife was “resting back at home.”

James D. Morgan via Getty Images Prince Harry embraces participants in the Invictus Games Sunday morning as wife Meghan Markle took a break.

According to Kensington Palace, Meghan has had her royal duties “slightly” trimmed as she and Harry prepare to continue their trip with stops in Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

“After a busy program, the Duke and Duchess have decided to cut back the Duchess’s schedule slightly for the next couple of days, ahead of the final week-and-a-half” of their tour, the palace said, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images The prince told Australians Saturday night that he and Meghan "have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all."

At Saturday night’s opening of the Invictus Games, Harry thanked Australians for the warm welcome they had given the couple.

“I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all,” he said.

On Sunday, Meghan joined Harry at a lunchtime reception hosted by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, where they watched a didgeridoo performance before meeting with veteran support groups.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chat with school children in Australia.