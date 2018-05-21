Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Release Official Royal Wedding Photos

Didn’t get enough royal wedding mania on Saturday?
Fear not. Kensington Palace released three official photos of the big day on Monday, featuring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ― as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now known ― with their families, their bridesmaids and page boys. Last but not least, there’s a shot of the newlyweds looking totally loved up.
The couple chose Alexi Lubomirski, a fashion and celebrity photographer, as the person to snap memories of the big day. He also shot their engagement photos, released last year.
Check out the gorgeous photos here:
