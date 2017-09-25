The First Public Photos Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Holding Hands

It’s the moment that royal fanatics have been waiting for.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have gone from zero to 100 real quick in terms of public displays of affection. The two were spotted in Toronto Monday attending an Invictus Games event together, and they were hand in hand.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images AHHH.

The two attended a wheelchair tennis match, marking Markle’s second appearance at the games. She also attended the opening ceremonies over the weekend, but sat in a different section than Harry.

The couple, who made things official in November 2016, seemed to be having a grand time Monday. There was laughing:

Karwai Tang via Getty Images What's so funny??

Whispering:

Karwai Tang via Getty Images WHAT ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT?

And did we mention hand-holding?

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Eeeee.

More like this, please.