Prince Harry Gets On Meghan Markle's Nerves With This One Habit

Prince Harry recently revealed an environmentally friendly obsession ― switching off the lights all the time ― during an appearance in a BBC documentary about his father, “Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70.”
Harry said he learned the energy-saving habit from his dad, Prince Charles, a “stickler for turning lights off.”
“And that’s now something that I’m obsessed with as well,” Harry said. His brother, Prince William, added: “I know, I’ve got serious OCD on light switches now, which is terrible.”
The Duchess of Sussex hasn’t yet fully become “obsessed” with light switches, according to Harry.
“Which is insane because ― I don’t know whether your wife [does this] ― my wife certainly goes, ‘Well, why turn the lights off? You know, it’s dark.’ I go, ‘We only need one light, we don’t need like six,’” Harry said.
“And all of a sudden it becomes a habit and those small habit changes he’s making, every single person can do,” Harry said, explaining how turning out the lights can have a big impact. “And I think it’s one of the key lessons that he taught us.”
Prince Charles, a longtime environmentalist, recently spoke about leaving behind a better, cleaner world for his grandchildren during a meeting on plastic pollution in Ghana.
“I am about to have another grandchild actually. I suspect quite a few of you may too have grandchildren or will do soon,” Charles said, according to The Telegraph. “It does seem to me insanity if we are going to bequeath this completely polluted, damaged and destroyed world to them.”
“All grandchildren deserve a better future,” he said.
Kensington Palace announced in October that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child in spring 2019 ― another grandchild for Prince Charles.
As a result of her pregnancy, Meghan’s duties were slightly cut back during the couple’s recent royal tour to Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji.
