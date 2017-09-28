Adorable Toddler 'Steals' Prince Harry's Popcorn And All Our Hearts

This adorable toddler couldn’t care less about royal protocol.

She swooped in to steal Prince Harry’s popcorn when he wasn’t looking at the Invictus Games in Toronto on Wednesday night.

The 2-year-old, called Emily, repeatedly raided the British royal’s snack as he was talking to the man next to him in the crowd during the sitting volleyball semi-final game between the United Kingdom and Denmark.

This new footage of Prince Harry catching a little girl pinching his popcorn is ADORABLE ❤️https://t.co/mTUGmypLGB pic.twitter.com/Ie5NMrlytB — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) September 28, 2017

It was almost a minute before the distracted prince realized what was going on.

He then playfully teased the little girl, who is the daughter of his friend British Paralympian David Henson and was sat on her mother Hayley’s lap, before pulling a series of amusing expressions in her direction.

Video of the charming encounter soon went viral.

Although some people have speculated that Harry was aware of the girl’s antics the entire time, the incident cheered many people on Twitter:

Prince Harry feeding young Emily Henson popcorn may well be the cutest thing you see this evening 😍 @InvictusToronto pic.twitter.com/zf1iexBvKh — James Whatling (@JWhatling) September 27, 2017

Innocence personified..what an adorable gesture, only a child could get away with that — Seema Pathak Sharma (@SeemaPathakSha1) September 28, 2017

😁👍amazing. — Nigel Sanders (@NigelSanders20) September 28, 2017