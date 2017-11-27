Here's How Prince Harry Proposed To Meghan Markle

The wait for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement announcement is over. But the big questions — when, where, and how it happened — are just getting started.

You might not call their relationship, or their imminent spring 2018 nuptials, “typical,” but that is precisely the word Harry used to describe the night he proposed.

“It was just a standard, typical night for us,” Harry told the BBC’s Mishal Husain in an interview about the engagement, which aired Monday.

“What were we doing? Just roasting chicken ― trying to roast a chicken,” Markle added in response.

Harry told Husain he thinks he succeeded in surprising the humanitarian and actor with his proposal, which Markle confirmed. “It was just an amazing surprise,” she said. “It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee.”

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Swoon.

If the announcement, corresponding photo shoot at Kensington Palace and gorgeous engagement ring weren’t enough to tip you off to her response, Markle told Husain she didn’t even let Harry get the words out to finish asking.

“I could barely let you finish proposing,” she said. “I was like, ‘Can I say yes now?’”

The pair, who confirmed to Husain they were introduced by a mutual friend, added that they first went on two dates in London last July, followed by a camping trip in Botswana a few weeks later.

“We camped out with each other under the stars and we spent ― she came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic,” he said, adding that the alone time was “crucial” for them to get to know each other.