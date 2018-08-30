Prince Harry Sang A Line From 'Hamilton' And Lin-Manuel Miranda Couldn't Cope

“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda stomped his feet in delight after Prince Harry sang a line from the hit musical onstage in London’s West End.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, attended a special benefit performance of the show on Wednesday night to raise funds for his Sentebale charity. Harry founded the nonprofit with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to assist young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

“Through that work that we’re going to be doing now, we will be able to stop the generational hand down of the stigma around HIV,” Harry said.

He took to the stage afterward to pay tribute to the cast and crew, and couldn’t resist breaking out into song:

"You say..."



Thank you to the cast and crew of @HamiltonWestEnd for a fantastic performance, raising awareness and funds for @Sentebale's work with children and young people affected by HIV #HamiltonLDN pic.twitter.com/M5hmjTfhEz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 29, 2018

Harry then thanked everyone involved in the show, and the audience “for taking part in this evening’s activities because you have together, raised a huge amount of money to change the lives of thousands of children in Botswana.”

Miranda later tweeted about the evening:

King George III’s great-great-great-great-great-great grandson The Duke Of Sussex sang a few bars tonight #HamiltonLDN 👀 https://t.co/fnND9i2RlW — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 29, 2018

This company continues to knock me out and make me proud with every performance. @HamiltonWestEnd. https://t.co/iY1YgKize0 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 30, 2018

Check out more photographs of the night here:

