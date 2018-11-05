Prince Harry Took The Sweetest Photo Of Meghan Markle On The Royal Tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially done with their first international royal tour as a married couple.

After a 16-day trip that included stops in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand, the two ended their tour with a sweet photo, taken by the Duke of Sussex himself for the Kensington Palace Instagram account. The picture shows the former “Suits” actress cradling her stomach in a gorgeous forest.

“Thank you New Zealand for the most wonderful last week of our tour. It has been a privilege to meet so many friendly Kiwis,” the caption said.

“Australia, Fiji, Tonga and NZ - we leave feeling inspired and reminded of how every single one of us can make a difference.”

Omid Scobie, a royals reporter and commentator, tweeted about the story behind the sweet moment.

“At the end of our last tour engagement, Harry and Meghan walked ahead of their team, security and myself (who was the pool reporter),” he wrote on Twitter Thursday.

“We were in the beautiful Whakarewarewa Forest and they wanted a moment to themselves. This photo, taken by Harry, was the result of that moment...”

After the exhausting tour, the royal couple is likely in need of a rest before gearing up for holiday engagements. According to recent reports, Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, has been invited by the queen to join the family for Christmas dinner.

BEN STANSALL via Getty Images Prince Harry and Doria Ragland listen to the Duchess of Sussex speaking at an event to mark the launch of a cookbook with recipes from a group of women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire at Kensington Palace in London on Sept. 20.

“It’s a mark of the queen’s respect for Meghan and an acknowledgement that she doesn’t have any other relations in this country – unlike Kate who has the support of a very close family,” a senior royal source said of the invitation, the Express reported on Sunday.

It’s still unclear if Ragland, who lives in Los Angeles, will make the move to London, as Harry and Meghan are expecting their first child in spring 2019.

After the pregnancy news was announced, a palace spokesperson said that Ragland “is very happy about this lovely news and is looking forward to welcoming her first grandchild.”