'Prince in Disguise' by Stephanie Kate Strohm: Lovely YA RomCom

"Prince in Disguise" by Stephanie Kate Strohm is a lovely retake of every novel (or fairytale) in which a prince tries to find true love by going about in disguise so that someone might fall in love with him for his own person, not the fact that he is a prince.

In this sweet retake, the main character Dylan's older sister has fallen in love with a Scottish lord through the arts of a reality TV show called, of course, "Prince in Disguise." While Dylan keeps reminding everyone that Dusty is not marrying a prince but rather a lord, no one cares. Dusty is everything that Dylan thinks she is not -- beautiful, graceful, outgoing, sophisticated, and comfortable in front of the camera. Their mother is the star of a morning show on the local network, so she also is camera-friendly.

When Dylan has to be in front of the camera for the lead-up to the wedding, she hates it. But traveling to Scotland and to Laird Ronan's castle is exciting, and when she meets Ronan's shy groomsman, Jamie, things seem to be looking up.

But reality television thrives on hidden secrets and surprises, and Dylan experiences plenty of both. There are secrets aplenty, and it seems everyone has at least one, including Heaven, her best friend from home. Dylan experiences her first kiss and her first date, and she finds out that "Prince in Disguise" is not just the name of the reality television show.

Strohm does a lovely job creating a character who is likable and authentic. She realistically writes about family drama, snobbishness, and first love. While this is a perfect book to read during the winter because it takes place over Christmas, it's a book that would also be enjoyed beachside in the summer. In fact, reading about snow-lit winter nights might be even more romantic when it's hot outside. While the story is fairly sweet and innocent, it's suggested for teens (ages 12 - 18) perhaps because of language.