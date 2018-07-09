Prince Louis Christening Photos With The Royal Family Are Just So Sweet

The royal family ― sans Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip ― showed up for Prince Louis Arthur Charles’ christening on Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest son was christened by the archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev. Justin Welby. Welby recently officiated at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on May 19. He also performed Meghan’s secret baptism.

The christening took place at the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace in London.

Prince William and the former Kate Middleton were joined at the christening by both of their families. Those in attendance included Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; Carole and Michael Middleton; Prince George and Princess Charlotte, James Middleton, Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews.

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES Princess Charlotte and Prince George hold the hands of their father, the Duke of Cambridge, as they arrive at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London for the christening of their brother, Prince Louis, who is being carried by their mother, the Duchess of Cambridge.

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA The Duchess of Cambridge carries Prince Louis.

Press Association The Duchess of Cambridge holding Prince Louis, with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in the background.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a cream Alexander McQueen with a fascinator from Jane Taylor, according to People, while Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, chose an an olive Ralph Lauren dress with a hat by Stephen Jones.

Little baby Louis wore a handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe, the palace said, which was made by the queen’s longtime dressmaker, Angela Kelly.

Press Association The Duke and Duchess of Sussex depart after attending Prince Louis' christening.

Press Association A sleeping prince!

Members of the Royal Family arrive at St James's Palace for the christening of Prince Louis. pic.twitter.com/3pDk4D898C — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 9, 2018

Prince Louis’ six godparents were also there. The group ― Nicholas van Cutsem, Guy Pelly, Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, Lady Laura Meade, Mrs. Robert Carter and Lucy Middleton ― was announced prior to the ceremony, in a statement put out by Kensington Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip couldn’t make it the event. Buckingham Palace said their busy week of engagements, not health problems, was the reason, according to the Press Association.

Prince William and the former Kate Middleton later hosted a tea at Clarence House, where they served a christening cake made from a tier of their wedding cake, the palace said.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their newborn son, Prince Louis of Cambridge, on April 23 in London.

Prince Louis Arthur Charles was born on April 23 at St Mary’s Hospital in London. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge introduced their son to the world that day.

Prince Louis is fifth in line to the throne, after Charles, William, George and Charlotte.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images A close-up of the young prince, who is fifth in line to the throne.

Louis, Charlotte and George likely will be joined soon by a new cousin, as Pippa Middleton is expecting her first child with her hedge-fund husband James Matthews.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister recently confirmed her pregnancy in the fitness column she writes for the supermarket magazine Waitrose Weekend.