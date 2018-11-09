Here's An Adorable Sneak Peek Of Prince Louis With Kate Middleton And Prince Charles

Louis is currently fifth in line to the throne, after Charles, William, George and Charlotte.

Louis recently gained a new cousin, as Pippa Middleton gave birth to her first child with husband James Matthews in October. They welcomed a baby boy who weighed in at 8 pounds, 9 ounces.

Louis will be joined by another cousin next year, as Kensington Palace recently announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child.