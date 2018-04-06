A Prince Tribute Bloomed And Gave The Late Singer The Crown He Deserves

When the bush located behind a stunning mural dedicated to Prince began to bloom on Sunday, the musician received a posthumous crown fit for a king.

4.1.18 - Our #Prince bush started flowering all of a sudden! Now there are hundreds bees buzzing and a few birds living in the bush! Happy #Easter Everyone! pic.twitter.com/preotBVKNY — Christine Stein (@ChristinesAArt) April 1, 2018

Sacramento, California-based artist Christine Stein created a mural to commemorate Prince that’s been in the front yard of her home for the last two years.

The mural took on new life on Easter Sunday when the bush just behind Stein’s mural flowered rapidly. Stein told Sacramento news station KCRA 3 that she didn’t even know the bush had flowers and that “someone accidentally dropped mulch in front of the mural, bringing extra nutrients to her yard.”

“Sometimes it snows in April,” she told the station. “Sometimes it blooms in hope.”

Stein wasn’t the only one pleased about the blossoming tribute to the “When Doves Cry” singer. Many on social media were touched by the serendipitous appearance of fresh flowers:

That's awesome Christine, I see the #Prince bush has grown quite a bit as well besides the beautiful flowering! I love it #PRINCE4EVER 😎💜 pic.twitter.com/guLGD6ngG8 — SERPAN99 (@serpan99) April 2, 2018

This is so stunning he would have loved it, New life and creative vibrancy, it’s beautiful! Thanks for sharing 💜🌳💜#Prince #purplearmy @sarahcoburn @andreabritton — charlotte stephens (@shlurder) April 2, 2018

Love it 💜💜💜 — Diane Dinoris (@Diane_Dinoris) April 2, 2018

This is fabulous Christine, so original & creative.. just like our man! I want one too! We should have beautiful Prince bushes all over the world helping to save the planet, how great that would be! Thanks for sharing this, it’s made my day! 💜 🐝 💜 — Gillian Robertson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@gillianrob4) April 2, 2018

Prince was all about the birds & the bees! I know he'd love this. What a gorgeous tribute 2 r hero; thank u 4 sharing with the Purple family!!

💜🐦💜🌳💜🐝💜 — 💜 (@PrinceScrapbook) April 2, 2018

Prince still making an impact on art: https://t.co/Q7EJMuaIfQ — Mike Luery (@KCRALuery) April 6, 2018

As for how big Stein plans to let the “crown” grow, it doesn’t seem like she’ll be cutting it anytime soon. Apparently, the flowers brought lots of bees. She told one person on Twitter that when she went to cut the bush and spotted the buzzing insects, she said “nope!”