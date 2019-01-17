PA Wire/PA Images Prince Philip was last seen leaving the Queen's annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace last month.

The Duke of Edinburgh has been involved in a road traffic accident close to the Sandringham Estate but was not injured, Buckingham Palace has said.

Police attended the scene but the 97-year-old did not require medical attention.

An eyewitness told the BBC that Prince Philip walked away from the crash.

They added that the Duke appeared “very, very shocked” in the immediate aftermath of the incident, which happened shortly before 3pm (GMT) on Thursday.

A picture shared on social media and sent to a local radio station showed at least two vehicles by the roadside close to the estate.

The picture shows police in attendance and a Land Rover vehicle – which the duke was reportedly driving – on its side.

Another car is seen further away from the road.

KLFM 96.7 A local radio station published a picture of the two-car crash.

Associated Press Debris seen on the road near Sandringham where Prince Philip was earlier involved in a car accident.

Two other people involved are believed to have suffered minor injuries.

Prince Philip has spent an increasing amount of time at Sandringham, a sprawling estate in Norfolk, following the announcement of his retirement from public life in 2017.

He is currently there alongside the queen, who normally stays at the country retreat until mid-February.

The incident comes after a period of relative ill-health for the previously healthy duke.

Philip has always been known for his active lifestyle but has, in recent years, suffered a number of health problems.

In May 2018, it was reported that the duke suffered a fractured rib just days before the Royal wedding of his grandson Prince Harry to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The Sun newspaper reported that Philip suffered the injury while in the bath.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images Prince Philip seen driving his Land Rover at the Windsor Horse Show last year.

That incident came just six weeks after Philip underwent a general anaesthetic for a full hip replacement at King Edward VII’s Hospital in London

He left hospital to recover at Windsor Castle nine days later.

At the time, orthopaedic surgeons spoke of the risk attached to such an operation for the then 96-year-old – but they added that the Duke’s general fitness would be more important than his age.