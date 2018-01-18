Prince William Got A Buzz Cut And People Don't Know What To Think

Prince William stepped out sporting a newly buzzed head at a royal engagement on Thursday and people have a whole lot of thoughts.

The Duke of Cambridge revealed his new haircut during a visit to Evelina’s Children’s Hospital in London on behalf of a new program that will help veterans.

WPA Pool via Getty Images

Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images

Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images

But a lot of people were focused on William’s new ’do:

The Duke of Cambridge has shaved his head pic.twitter.com/18VzItLYvP — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) January 18, 2018

For reference, this is what William’s haircut looked like in October:

Paul Hackett / Reuters Prince William waves as he arrives for the Pride of Britain Awards in London on Oct. 30, 2017.

Some Twitter users really liked the new crop:

He looks a lot like Prince Edward. The new look suits him. — Janey Brooke (@jan_fifi) January 18, 2018

It looks good. He's a nice looking man, with or without hair. It's just not something that a person can control. It's rare not to lose hair as we age. — Christine Smith (@SummerCBreeze) January 18, 2018

A more contemporary look. I like it. His smile has been his best feature. Engaging like his mother. — Cheryl Krier (@KrierCheryl) January 18, 2018

It suits him ❤️ — Erica Gordon (@EricaGRadio) January 18, 2018

While others weren’t totally sold on the shorn look:

He shaved too much on top — gen (@gnl08) January 18, 2018

A closer shave might be more appealing. — Brain Frank 🏳️‍🌈 (@bjfunk) January 18, 2018

ily but cut to the chase and shave your whole head already @ prince william — South E (@Emma_Nemms) January 18, 2018

Some took issue that media outlets were using the term “shaved” to describe the look:

They called that a shaved head ?? Not quite. It’s low. Looks good. But would not call it shaved. @enews https://t.co/04nwEEJkYX — DarbieDayMUA (@darbiedaymua) January 18, 2018

Closely cropped, not ‘shaved’. — Ellen Spencer 1 (@ellenspencer03) January 18, 2018

And some just couldn’t care less:

Is it really such a big deal for god sake!!! — sue baily (@BaliySue) January 18, 2018

Luckily, Prince William is a good sport about his hair and has joked about it on numerous occasions.