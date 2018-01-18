Prince William Got A Buzz Cut And People Don't Know What To Think

Prince William stepped out sporting a newly buzzed head at a royal engagement on Thursday and people have a whole lot of thoughts.
The Duke of Cambridge revealed his new haircut during a visit to Evelina’s Children’s Hospital in London on behalf of a new program that will help veterans.
But a lot of people were focused on William’s new ’do:
For reference, this is what William’s haircut looked like in October:
Some Twitter users really liked the new crop:
While others weren’t totally sold on the shorn look:
Some took issue that media outlets were using the term “shaved” to describe the look:
And some just couldn’t care less:
Luckily, Prince William is a good sport about his hair and has joked about it on numerous occasions.
During a quick chat with a hairdresser in September, the Duke of Cambridge quipped, “I don’t have much hair. I can’t give you much business.” And when his son Prince George was born, William joked that he already had “way more hair than me, thank God!”