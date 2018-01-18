STYLE & BEAUTY
Prince William Got A Buzz Cut And People Don't Know What To Think

The royal has joked about his hair loss on numerous occasions.

Prince William stepped out sporting a newly buzzed head at a royal engagement on Thursday and people have a whole lot of thoughts. 

The Duke of Cambridge revealed his new haircut during a visit to Evelina’s Children’s Hospital in London on behalf of a new program that will help veterans. 

WPA Pool via Getty Images
Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images
Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images

But a lot of people were focused on William’s new ’do: 

For reference, this is what William’s haircut looked like in October: 

 

Paul Hackett / Reuters
Prince William waves as he arrives for the Pride of Britain Awards in London on Oct. 30, 2017. 

Some Twitter users really liked the new crop: 

While others weren’t totally sold on the shorn look: 

Some took issue that media outlets were using the term “shaved” to describe the look:

And some just couldn’t care less:

Luckily, Prince William is a good sport about his hair and has joked about it on numerous occasions

During a quick chat with a hairdresser in September, the Duke of Cambridge quipped, “I don’t have much hair. I can’t give you much business.” And when his son Prince George was born, William joked that he already had “way more hair than me, thank God!”

Prince William Style Evolution
