Here's How To Spot Princes William And Harry In 'Star Wars'

Body Language Experts Decode Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's First Big Public Event

Meghan Takes The Lead

Some body language experts have suggested that Markle comes across as <a href="http://www.newsweek.com/meghan-markle-dominant-partner-prince-harry-relationship-body-language-724512" target="_blank">the more dominant partner</a> in the relationship. That certainly comes through in this photo, as she grabs Harry's hand and leads him on. Wood was most taken by the affection displayed in this pic, though.<br><br>"Meghan's looking back at him and reaching out to hold his hand again [like she did at the <a href="https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/prince-harry-meghan-markle-engaged_us_5992ff4de4b08a2472776092">engagement announcement</a>]," she said. "Notice how her head comes down slightly and she tilts her head to look at him. That's such a beautiful little moment of intimacy. I find the adoration they show so charming."

Samir Hussein via Getty Images