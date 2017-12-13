STYLE & BEAUTY
12/13/2017 03:13 pm ET

Here's How To Spot Princes William And Harry In 'Star Wars'

Look for the royals in a galaxy far, far away.
By Carly Ledbetter
POOL New / Reuters
Prince William during a visit to the "Star Wars" film set on April 19, 2016. 

Prince Harry and Prince William looked like bona fide movie stars on Tuesday at the London premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

Both men are huge fans of the “Star Wars” series, and they have secret cameo appearances in the latest film. They’re dressed as stormtroopers in an elevator scene with actors Jon Boyega, Tom Hardy and Gary Barlow, according to The Hollywood Reporter.  

EDDIE MULHOLLAND via Getty Images
Price William and Prince Harry arrive at Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday.

Boyega recently spoke with the publication about what it was like to work with the royals

“It wasn’t intimidating, it was fun,” he said. “I thought, like, ‘Of course, it’s “Star Wars,” they’re going to bring the royal family.’ It felt fun. They were in stormtrooper costumes.”

William and Harry were each gifted stormtrooper helmets at the premiere, according to Kensington Palace. 

POOL New / Reuters
Look familiar, Harry? 
Hannah Mckay / Reuters
Hanging out with a co-star. 
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Fellow stormtroopers!
Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
Handsome movie stars!

We can’t wait to spot them in the film. 

POOL New / Reuters
Nailed it! 

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” hits theaters Friday, Dec. 15. 

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Body Language Experts Decode Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's First Big Public Event
Carly Ledbetter
Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Celebrities Movies Star Wars Prince Harry Prince William
Here's How To Spot Princes William And Harry In 'Star Wars'
CONVERSATIONS