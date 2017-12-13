Here's How To Spot Princes William And Harry In 'Star Wars'

Prince Harry and Prince William looked like bona fide movie stars on Tuesday at the London premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”
Both men are huge fans of the “Star Wars” series, and they have secret cameo appearances in the latest film. They’re dressed as stormtroopers in an elevator scene with actors Jon Boyega, Tom Hardy and Gary Barlow, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Boyega recently spoke with the publication about what it was like to work with the royals.
“It wasn’t intimidating, it was fun,” he said. “I thought, like, ‘Of course, it’s “Star Wars,” they’re going to bring the royal family.’ It felt fun. They were in stormtrooper costumes.”
William and Harry were each gifted stormtrooper helmets at the premiere, according to Kensington Palace.
We can’t wait to spot them in the film.
“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” hits theaters Friday, Dec. 15.