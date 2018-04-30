Prince William And Kate Middleton Share Throwback Pic That Started It All

A belated happy anniversary to you, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Amid all kinds of royal family happenings, Kensington Palace on Sunday posted a fun photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton on their April 29, 2011, wedding day to mark seven years of matrimony.

Check out the couple riding off in a blue convertible festooned with balloons.

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Apr 29, 2018 at 12:51am PDT

The pair, who welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, on April 23, will be taking a back seat to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they tie the knot on May 19. William will be the best man, however.

But it’s nice to remember when he was a groom.