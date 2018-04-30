STYLE & BEAUTY
Prince William And Kate Middleton Share Throwback Pic That Started It All

Long before he was best man for his brother, Prince William was a groom.
By Ron Dicker

A belated happy anniversary to you, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Amid all kinds of royal family happenings, Kensington Palace on Sunday posted a fun photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton on their April 29, 2011, wedding day to mark seven years of matrimony.

Check out the couple riding off in a blue convertible festooned with balloons. 

The pair, who welcomed their third child, Prince Louis, on April 23, will be taking a back seat to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they tie the knot on May 19. William will be the best man, however.

But it’s nice to remember when he was a groom. 

Prince William and Kate Middleton wave on the way to their wedding reception.

