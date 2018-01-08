Princess Charlotte is growing up so fast!
Kensington Palace shared photos of the adorable 2-year-old on Monday, her first day of nursery school.
Charlotte wore a beautiful red coat with gray tights, red shoes and a red bow in her hair. She also had on a pink backpack in the photos, with a matching pink scarf.
According to the palace, the pictures were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge just before Charlotte left for school.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had announced in December that Charlotte would attend the Willcocks Nursery School at the start of the new year.
“We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen the Willcocks Nursery School for Princess Charlotte,” the school said in a statement relayed by Kensington Palace. “We look forward to welcoming Charlotte to our nursery in January.”
It’s hard to believe how big Prince George and Princess Charlotte are now:
Luckily, we have another royal baby to look forward to in April of this year.