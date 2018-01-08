Princess Charlotte is growing up so fast!

Kensington Palace shared photos of the adorable 2-year-old on Monday, her first day of nursery school.

Charlotte wore a beautiful red coat with gray tights, red shoes and a red bow in her hair. She also had on a pink backpack in the photos, with a matching pink scarf.

Kensington Palace Princess Charlotte looking ready for her big day.

According to the palace, the pictures were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge just before Charlotte left for school.

The images were taken by The Duchess shortly before Princess Charlotte left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 8, 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had announced in December that Charlotte would attend the Willcocks Nursery School at the start of the new year.

“We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen the Willcocks Nursery School for Princess Charlotte,” the school said in a statement relayed by Kensington Palace. “We look forward to welcoming Charlotte to our nursery in January.”

It’s hard to believe how big Prince George and Princess Charlotte are now:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The image features on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. The photograph was taken earlier this year by @ChrisJack_Getty at Kensington Palace. pic.twitter.com/p8jm6zDfl0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 18, 2017