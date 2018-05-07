The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released the first official photos of the new royal baby, Prince Louis Arthur Charles, over the weekend.
In the sweet pictures, which Kensington Palace said were taken by the duchess herself, Princess Charlotte cradles and kisses her new younger brother.
But did you catch these two little details?
In one of the photos, Charlotte wears a hand-me-down blue cardigan with a white design that was once worn by her elder brother, Prince George.
George wore the cardigan in a 2016 photograph with their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, to commemorate her 90th birthday.
The $52 cardigan is from the brand Fina Ejerique, according to People magazine.
“We couldn’t be happier to see little Princess Charlotte wearing the same cardigan Prince George once wore,” designer Ana Pérez of Fina Ejerique told the magazine. “It is a huge pleasure to be among the brands in their wardrobe.”
In the same photos, baby Louis is also wearing a hand-me-down, a white sweater with a ruffled collar from Charlotte’s closet. Charlotte was seen wearing it in the first official photos that Kensington Palace released of her, just after her birth in 2015:
Here’s a side-by-side look at the hand-me-downs:
Clothing aside, even the poses in the pictures are similar!
The next time we see George and Charlotte will likely be at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials on May 19. (Louis will most likely skip this royal event, as he’s a little too young.)
The two older siblings will reportedly be among the page boys and bridesmaids in the wedding party ― which, per British royal custom, generally features a host of children). Their father, Prince William, will be there serving as Harry’s best man.