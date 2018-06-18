Niece Wears Princess Diana's Marriage Tiara For Her Own Wedding

Princess Diana’s wedding-day tiara made a royal comeback over the weekend, when the late Diana’s niece, Celia McCorquodale, wore the stunning piece to wed George Woodhouse.

And she looked pretty fabulous.

Celia McCorquodale glitters in the Spencer Tiara at her Wedding today, worn for the first time since Princess Diana’s death! https://t.co/W612AuxttN pic.twitter.com/tqv7eIZdGO — The Royal Watcher (@saadsalman719) June 17, 2018

McCorquodale ― the daughter of Diana’s oldest sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale ― put a lot of history on her head.

The Spencer family heirloom that Diana wore when she married Prince Charles in 1981 and on later occasions has also been worn by Diana’s sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, on their wedding days, People reported. The tiara has been in the Spencer family for nearly a century.

Wally McNamee via Getty Images Newlyweds Prince Charles and Lady Diana with Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.

The headpiece reportedly has not been worn in public since Diana’s death in 1997.

But it was not the only attention-grabber at Saturday’s celebration. The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, was a guest with her husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, who’s the bride’s cousin.

The duchess wore a striking print Oscar de la Renta number.

At least one outlet noted the similarity of the Duchess’ frock to a tunic worn by Diana on a trip to Saudi Arabia in 1986.